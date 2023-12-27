To realize these goals, the local tourism sector will continue to promote communications and promotion in various forms and rich content, and raise people's awareness and responsibility in accompanying authorities to develop tourism.

In 2024, the province plans to focus on investing in tourism infrastructure, developing new tourism products such as eco-tourism, cultural and historical tourism, and community tourism to meet the demand of travelers.

In 2023, Quang Binh’s tourism industry has recovered after the COVID-19 pandemic, with the total number of visitors estimated reaching more than 4.5 million, 2.14 times higher than the same period last year.

Since the beginning of this year, nearly 40 tourist products and attractions have been officially put into operation or launched on a trial basis to serve tourists. Among them, all-terrain vehicle rides through the ironwood forest in Minh Hoa district and Bang Onsen Spa & Resort in Le Thuy district are the two outstanding products that grabbed travelers’ interest./.

VNA