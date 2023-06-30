Environment National Park sees better protection thanks to eco-tourism Situated around 30 kilometres to the northwest of Tay Ninh city, Lo Go - Xa Mat National Park is home to an abundance of rare fauna and flora. It has also been better protected thanks to a boost in local eco-tourism.

Environment Dolphins spotted off Da Nang coast Many residents expressed their excitement at witnessing a pod of dolphins leaping and playing in the waters near the Son Tra Peninsula in the central city of Da Nang.

Environment Mekong Delta Region Adapts To Climate Change, Sustainable Development The Mekong Delta region, an area sensitive to environmental changes, faces great challenges from climate change, requiring regional localities to come up with an effective strategy to adapt to extreme weather conditions, reduce emissions and increase recovery capacity, according to experts.