Not only geographically adjacent to Da Nang city, Dien Ban town of Quang Nam province is also the southern gateway to Da Nang city with more than 1,500 workers from Da Nang working in industrial zones travelling through.

As of July 30, the town had four positive SARS-CoV-2 cases.

Right on 30/7, Hoi An city blockaded An Hoi street after the first cases of Covid-19 had been detected. This move has received local people’s consent.

With new developments of Covid-19, Quang Nam province has directed localities in the areas bordering Da Nang to take stronger measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the community./.

