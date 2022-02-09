Quang Ninh aims to host some 10 million tourists in 2022
Tourists crowd Quang Ninh's Yen Tu scenic site on Tet (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh is determined to quickly and sustainably recover the local tourism this year by welcoming between 9.53 million to 10 million visitors, including 1.5 million foreigners, said Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Hanh.
According to Hanh, the province boasts the highest rate of people getting third COVID-19 vaccine shots in Vietnam as well as a safe, flexible, and effective adaptation to the pandemic.
Via communications campaigns, the development of new products, including night-time economic activities, and the organisation of large-scale tourism, sport, and cultural events, the province’s tourism recovery programme this year targets a full restoration of all activities and products; and safety for tourists.
Hanh informed that in February and March, the local authorities will work with big travel companies and competent agencies of such key tourist markets as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
At Ha Long Bay (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh welcomed over 300,000 holidaymakers in the six-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from January 31 to February 5, earning around 400 billion VND (17.6 million USD). Local religious establishments such as Yen Tu relic site, Ba Vang, Ngoa Van and Cai Bau pagodas, and Cua Ong temple, together with Ha Long Bay – a UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site, were the most attractive to tourists during the period.
From January 1 to June 30, Quang Ninh offers a 50-percent discount of tickets to many destinations like the Yen Tu scenic site, Ha Long Bay, and the province’s museum and library./.