The number of domestic tourists reached 5.5 million during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday this year that lasted from January 29 to February 6, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on February 8.

A private street food tour by motorbike with students in Ho Chi Minh City has been named among the world's 25 best travel experiences by Tripadvisor readers.

Southern Dong Nai province has recently become a new destination for people who love camping and exploring the beauty of nature.