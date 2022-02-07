Business Non-life insurance enterprises expand in market Over the past year, the economic situation has changed a lot due to the pandemic, which has affected non-life insurance revenue, but many businesses still achieved high profits.

Business Bank stocks expect a promising year in 2022: experts Analysts of many foreign investment funds and local securities companies expect bank stocks will continue to record positive results in 2022.

Business Vietnam jumps 28 places in COVID-19 Recovery Index Vietnam jumped 28 places to the 90th in the January edition of Nikkei’s COVID-19 Recovery Index, thanks to a world-leading vaccination rate and signs of its tourism industry reopening.

Business First locally-made tablets roll off production line in Da Nang The first locally-made Xelex tablets have rolled off the production lines of the Trung Nam Electronic Manufacturing Services in Da Nang's IT Park, just two months after an agreement for the production of 100,000 tablets between Trung Nam Group and Xelex Corporation was signed.