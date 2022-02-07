Quang Ninh, Dak Lak see positive signs in tourism recovery
The northern province of Quang Ninh welcomed over 300,000 visitors to its tourist sites in the six-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from January 31 to February 5, earning around 400 billion VND (17.6 million USD).
This is good news, marking the recovery of the “non-smoke" industry after a “frozen” period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local religious establishments such as Yen Tu relic site, Ba Vang, Ngoa Van and Cai Bau pagodas, and Cua Ong temple, together with Ha Long Bay – a UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site, were the most attractive to tourists during the holiday.
The provincial Department of Tourism has set a target of serving over 9.5 million visitors, including over 1.4 million foreigners, and earning about 19 trillion VND from tourism services in 2022.
In the first half of this year, Quang Ninh will reduce 50 percent of entrance fees to its famous local destinations such as Ha Long Bay, Yen Tu relic site, and Quang Ninh Museum.
Travel businesses in Quang Ninh continue to diversify services and products to meet different tastes of visitors when the province totally reopens its door to both domestic and foreign holiday-makers.
Also seeing a positive signal, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak served over 143,000 visitors, including 260 foreigners, and earned 8.46 billion VND during Tet, respective year-on-year rises of 51.5 percent and 43.6 percent./.