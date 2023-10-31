Quang Ninh - Economic development bright spot
The northern province of Quang Ninh posted GRDP growth in the double digits for seven consecutive years from 2016 to 2022. Its urbanisation rate, meanwhile, ranks it at the top in the country, just behind centrally-run cities nationwide.
