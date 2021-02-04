Health Vietnam records 20 more COVID-19 cases on February 3 Nineteen locally-transmitted and one imported COVID-19 cases were detected from 6am to 6pm on February 3, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Hanoi records 21 COVID-19 cases since January 28 Hanoi logged 21 cases of community transmission of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 from January 28 to February 3, according to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung.

Health Third field hospital in Hai Duong to be completed on February 6 A third field hospital with 200 beds is being set up at the Sao Do University in the northern province of Hai Duong to treat COVID-19 patients and is expected to be completed on February 6.

Health Hanoi determined to quickly contain COVID-19 Hanoi is determined to quickly contain the COVID-19 pandemic, said Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue.