Billed as a locomotive for the development of the Northern Key Economic Region, Quang Ninh province is turning itself into a strong sea-based economy.

Local officials said with a vision of becoming an international tourism centre, the province has invested heavily in tourism and trade facilities, developing eco-tourism in a sustainable manner, and forming high-end tourism sites.

The province will prioritise building Ha Long into a modern tourism city while developing Van Don-Co To into an international entertainment centre. It is also studying how to develop new tourism products such as yachting, water taxis, seaplanes, ballooning, and scuba diving.

Regarding coastal industries and new economic sectors, Quang Ninh gives top priority to environmentally-friendly industries such as hi-tech shipbuilding and encourages foreign investment in support industries for shipbuilding.

Possessing advantages in maritime resources and biodiversity, the province is interested in developing sea-based economic sectors such as maritime pharmaceuticals and seaweed, and seagrass farming and processing./.

