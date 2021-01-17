Business Q1 rice export outlook remains promising High hopes are pinned on Vietnam’s rice export in the early months of 2021 after the price of its 5-percent broken rice exceeded 500 USD per tone last year, the highest since the end of 2011.

Business Difficulties still ahead for coffee sector: insiders The export of coffee declined in both volume and value last year due to certain difficulties that are forecast to linger on for the time to come, insiders have said.

Business Infographic Key socio-economic targets in 2021 The Government is determined to take drastic measures to realise the socio-economic development plan, better business climate, as well as improve national competitive capacity in 2021 through the issuance of Resolution No.01/NQ-CP and Resolution 02/NQ-CP.

Business US not impose tariff or sanction on Vietnam’s exports The US Trade Representative (USTR), in its report released on January 15 on findings in the Section 301 investigation of Vietnam’s acts, policies, and practices related to currency valuation, did not mention or recommend the imposition of tariff or any sanction measures on Vietnam’s exports, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said on January 16.