Business Inflation control needs due attention Although many forecasts said that inflation would be controlled at less than 4 percent this year, economists recommended it was still important to pay attention to inflationary pressures.

Business Long Thanh airport plays part in making Vietnam stronger: PM The airport system, including Long Thanh International Airport, will play a significant part in making Vietnam stronger in the coming time, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on January 5.

Business Ben Tre eyes sustainable development of offshore fishing The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Ben Tre will expand its offshore fishing and revamp its fishing fleet to sustainably exploit marine resources under a new plan for until 2030.

Business Gov’t issues Resolution on 2021 socio-economic development The Government has recently issued Resolution No.01/NQ-CP on key measures to carry out the 2021 socio-economic development plan and State budget estimate.