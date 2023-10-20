Business Foreign service providers pay over 9 trillion VND in tax over nine months Foreign service providers paid more than 9 trillion VND (367.15 million USD) in tax through the online portal serving taxpayers engaging in e-commerce and business activities in the first nine months of this year, according to the General Department of Taxation.

Business Vietnam enhances positions in global value chain The attraction of large foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows from the US and Europe, especially into industries with high added value such as manufacturing, technology and pharmaceuticals, is a positive signal about Vietnam’s economic development and international cooperation as well as the country's efforts in improving its position on the global value chain, according to Savills Vietnam experts.

Business Vietnam among destinations with better investment guarantees from Germany Vietnam has been listed among the 34 countries where German businesses will receive better investment guarantees from the Government of Germany when they invest there.