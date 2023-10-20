Quang Ninh facilitates trade via Hoanh Mo border gate
The Hoanh Mo border gate in Quang Ninh (Photo: congthuong.vn)Quang Ninh (VNA) – Customs personnel at the Hoanh Mo border gate in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh had processed customs clearance procedures for 2,045 declarations for traded goods worth close to 63.38 million USD on the Vietnam Automated Cargo and Port Consolidated System (VNACCS/VCIS) as of September 28.
This represented a 2.15% increase in the number of declarations and a 0.39% decrease in the total value compared to the same period last year.
For such outcomes, the Hoanh Mo Customs Office has been actively involved in supporting businesses. The office has implemented various practical solutions, such as organising dialogues and customs-business consultations. Additionally, the office has timely advised the provincial Customs Department and local authorities in addressing business-related proposals.
In the coming period, to further boost import and export activities, Quang Ninh authorities will continue to attract investors and facilitate procedures for investors in building warehouses in the province, as well as logistics zones in the local border economic zones of Hoanh Mo - Dong Van, Bac Phong Sinh, and Mong Cai.
The province aims to accelerate the implementation of the border gate expansion plan for Hoanh Mo, Bac Phong Sinh, and Mong Cai border gates to ensure smooth import and export operations. It also intends to enhance the planning and infrastructure development serving logistics, inland container depots (ICD), and duty-free shops within the province.
The provincial Department of Industry and Trade, meanwhile, will actively work on simplifying import-export procedures and promoting awareness among businesses to effectively utilise free trade agreements (FTAs).
The Hoanh Mo - Dong Mo border economic zone is located in Binh Lieu District, covering a total area of 14,236 hectares. Iis a bustling trade hub between Vietnam and China, making a substantial contribution to the overall socio-economic development of Quang Ninh. In the area, the Hoanh Mo border gate is the terminus of National Highway 18C, providing a gateway for trade with Dong Zhong border gate in Guangxi province, China.
Trade activities at the Hoanh Mo - Dong Mo border gate are vibrant and have been showing a rapid increase year by year. Goods exported through the border gate are mainly agricultural, forestry, and aquatic products while imports include textiles and garments, and furniture.
Over the past years, the northern province of Quang Ninh has been working to gradually establish itself as a “gateway” for cross-border trade between Vietnam and China, thus contributing to bilateral economic ties.
Quang Ninh, which shares more than 118km of land border and 191km of sea border with China, is located at the start of the countries’ “Two Corridors, One Belt” economic cooperation zone, in the Nanning - Singapore Economic Corridor, and the expanded Gulf of Tonkin inter-regional cooperation area under the ASEAN - China Free Trade Area.
It has signed 26 provincial-level agreements with Chinese localities. Via these cooperative ties, the province has gradually established itself as “a gateway, a bridge” in the Vietnam - ASEAN - China cooperation, helping to achieve major outcomes in almost all areas, especially cross-border economic and trade partnerships, road transport, border gate opening and upgrade, border management, and the fight against cross-border crimes./.