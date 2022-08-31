Illustrative image (Photo: baoquangninh.com.vn)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Preschool children, high school students and students in general education programmes at public educational establishments in the northern province of Quang Ninh will be exempted from tuition fees for the 2022-2023 academic year.



A resolution to this effect was adopted by the 14th provincial People’s Council for the 2021-2026 tenure at its 10th meeting on August 31.



However, this will not be applicable for those who have benefited from tuition support policy.



Director of the provincial Department of Education and Training, Chairpersons of the district and communal People’s Committees, and heads of education and training offices as well as educational establishments must take full responsibility for reviewing, inspecting and performing the policy, absolutely preventing policy profiteering and State budget loss.

At the meeting, the provincial People’s Council also adopted four other resolutions with 100% of approval, including one on adjusting investment in several public investment projects, one on approving the first stage of a road linking Dam Nha Mac intersection and Bac Tien Phong Industrial Park, and two others on personnel for the position of Deputy Head of the Legal Department under the 14th provincial People’s Council for the 2021-2026 tenure./.