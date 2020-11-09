ASEAN Vice President calls for solidarity among ASEAN businesswomen The ASEAN Women CEO Summit was held in Hanoi on November 9 with the theme “Making changes for a stronger and more responsive women entrepreneur community”.

Business Standards - impetus for improving business competitiveness in int’l integration Careful consideration must be given to developing appropriate standards for enterprises to improve their product quality competitiveness in the context of rapid and intensive international integration, experts have said.

Business COVID-19 pandemic weighs on budget The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to weigh on socio-economic development and State budget in 2021 and the years that follow, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung said.