Quang Ninh prioritises development of manufacturing, processing
Thanh Cong Group JSC kicks off its automobile supporting industry complex. (Photo: VNA)
Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has given top priority to develop the manufacturing and processing industry, making it one of the three key pillars in the industry sector.
The industry is envisioned to account for 15 percent of the Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) by 2025, and 20 percent by 2030.
According to statistics from competent authorities, Quang Ninh province housed 291 manufacturing and processing firms in 2010, and the figure rises to 841 in 2020, accounting for 81.8 percent of the locality’s total industrial enterprises.
Nearly 69 trillion VND (2.98 billion USD at current exchange rate) was injected into the industry during 2010-2020, or 13.29 percent of the province’s total investment.
Manufacturing and processing firms generate more than 54,000 jobs every year.
Having well-developed infrastructure like ports, industrial parks, roads and international border gates with China, together with excellent logistics services, Quang Ninh province has huge advantages to develop a strong manufacturing and processing industry, economists have said.
The provincial Department of Industry and Trade said investment in the industry increases by an average 6.9 trillion VND each year during 2010-2020. It is truly a bright spot in the local economy in the context of the global economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Strong growth of the manufacturing and processing industry has served as a driver for the industrial sector in the past time.
The first meeting of the 15th provincial Party Committee in the 2020-2025 tenure focused on socio-economic tasks and solutions in the tenure, with one of the focuses being a draft resolution on making manufacturing and processing one of the three key pillars in its industrial sector, along with mining and power and gas production and distribution.
According to the Secretary of the Quang Ninh Party Committee, Nguyen Xuan Ky, in the 2020-2025 period Quang Ninh targets making three breakthrough steps in the expansion of the processing-manufacturing sector, including in investment attraction and growth in added value, as well as breakthroughs in the proportion of processing-manufacturing in the province’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) and its budget collections, and another breakthrough in the attraction of high-quality human resources.
To this end, Quang Ninh will focus on four major solutions in the period: the planning of production areas; the development of synchronised social infrastructure networks; the expansion of human resources; and the reform of administrative procedures and the improvement of the business and investment environment, as well as the building of a safe, civilised, and friendly living environment.
The leader said that Quang Ninh aims for rapid and sustainable growth in the processing-manufacturing sector on the basis of promoting the potential and advantages of the province and its localities, economic zones, and industrial parks, and especially by introducing preferential policies at economic zones, to develop processing-manufacturing projects.
He said the province will prioritise high-technology projects that use high-quality human resources, are friendly on the environment, have high added value, and save natural resources.
Quang Ninh will closely coordinate the rapid and sustainable development of processing-manufacturing with the attraction of high-quality and skilled human resources, he said.
Expansion of the sector will be conducted in parallel with the development of industry-urban-service areas with synchronised technical and social infrastructure networks, providing a modern, safe, and civilised living and working environment to residents.
Ky said that Quang Ninh is designing mechanisms and policies that are sufficiently strong to attract better human resources to meet demand for the expansion of processing-manufacturing, in line with improvements through the development of the Ha Long University and the Vietnam-Korea Vocational College, as well as other high-quality vocational facilities.
The province will also pay more attention to the fields of automobiles, electronics, information technology, medicine and pharmaceuticals, the fashion industry, and wood and fisheries processing, he said./.