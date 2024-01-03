According to the provincial Department of Tourism, over 41,000 of the total are international holiday-makers, mostly from China, the Republic of Korea, India, Japan, France, and the UK.

Notably, on December 31, Ha Long city welcomed two super cruise liners carrying nearly 3,700 European and American tourists. This was one of the largest groups of visitors since October 2023.

The number of Chinese visitors entering Vietnam through Bac Luan II Border Gate increased sharply, lifting the total of the Chinese tourists crossing the Mong Cai International Border Gate to 13,000.

The tourism department added that, the province’s tourism industry raked in nearly 14 million USD in the three-day holiday, up 48% compared to the same period last year. Four and five-star hotels in Quang Ninh were also operating at close to full capacity, topping 90%, it noted.

The central coastal city of Da Nang is also a destination for both domestic and international travelers during the first days of the new year.

On January 2, the cruise ship Westerdam brought over 2,000 tourists and 781 crew members, mostly from the Netherlands, docked at Tien Sa Port in Da Nang. This marks the first international cruise to visit the central city during the New Year.

Upon their arrival, the tourists were given flowers and gifts and treated to lion dance performances.

The city received 22 international cruise ships with 18,000 passengers last year. It is expected to welcome 45 more ships with more than 40,000 travelers this year./.

VNA