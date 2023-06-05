Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northeastern province of Quang Ninh attracted about 7.1 million tourist arrivals in the first five months of this year, 1.7 times higher than the figure of the same period last year, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.

The province earned 13.14 trillion VND (559.1 billion USD) from tourism activities, 1.83 times higher than that of the same period last year.



In May alone, the number of visitors to Quang Ninh is estimated at 1.15 million, bringing the province tourism revenue of nearly 2.3 trillion VND.

In June, the province expects to attract 1.76 million holidaymakers.

In 2023, Quang Ninh strives to become a "can't-miss" destination in Vietnam. It aims to attract 15 million visitors, 500,000 visitors higher than the figure in 2019 before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic./.