Business HCM City to host year’s 4th Vietbuild expo More than 350 companies will showcase their products at more than 1,600 pavilions in this year’s fourth Vietbuild international exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City this week.

Business Foreign businesses look to expand investment in Vietnam Many foreign businesses have come to explore the investment opportunities in Vietnam recently with the intention of investing or expanding operation in the country, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.