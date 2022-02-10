Quang Ninh's Mong Cai city works to keep cross-border trade uninterrupted
After a short break to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, border gates and crossings in Mong Cai city in the northern province of Quang Ninh has reopened since February 3 to keep cross-border trade uninterrupted.
Trucks move on the Km3+4 Hai Yen pontoon bridge of Mong Cai International Border Gate in Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – After a short break to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, border gates and crossings in Mong Cai city in the northern province of Quang Ninh has reopened since February 3 to keep cross-border trade uninterrupted.
More than 62,000 tonnes of goods was exported and imported via Mong Cai's border gates and crossings between January 1 and February 7, raising trade turnover here since the year’s beginning to over 400 million USD, up 27 percent from the same period of 2021.
To obtain this result, local authorities proactively held talks with their counterparts of China’s Dongxing city during the Lunar New Year holiday to ensure smooth export - import activities with safety from COVID-19 taken into account. They also ordered border gates arrange sufficient personnel to guarantee trade and movement flows.
Besides, Chairman of the Quang Ninh Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tuong Van demanded Mong Cai city and relevant forces carry out comprehensive and flexible measures to control the pandemic.
They were also told to enhance diplomatic efforts, including meetings and phone talks with the Chinese side, to tackle difficulties and facilitate trading activities, while grasping information in a timely manner to notify domestic businesses of the customs clearance situation in order to prevent congestion at border gates and crossings.
In the long term, the most important factor for boosting export and import is to develop synchronous infrastructure. To do that, it is necessary to have more mechanisms promoting logistic services, further encourage businesses to handle export - import procedures in Mong Cai, press on with procedure simplification and modernisation, and step up digital transformation and e-commerce in trading activities, according to the official./.