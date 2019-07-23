Thousands of people visit the Truong Son National Martyrs Cemetery, where some 10,263 soldiers were laid to rest, and the Road 9 National Martyrs Cemetery, which is the resting place of over 10,000 others who sacrificed their lives during the resistance war against the US. (Photo: VNA)

– Ministries, agencies and people nationwide have extended their sentiments to residents in the war-torn central province of Quang Tri prior to War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).From July 19 to 23, many delegations visited and presented gifts to social policy beneficiaries in the province.The Government Office handed over 100 wheelchairs and 100 bikes to people with disabilities, Agent Organge (AO)/dioxin victims and needy orphans in the province, and 250 million VND (10,750 USD) to help Gio An commune in Gio Linh district build kindergarten rooms.The Ministry of National Defence also presented gifts to 40 social policy beneficiaries in Dong Ha city and Gio Linh district, while the Ministry of Home Affairs granted 50 gift packages to beneficiaries in Vinh Linh district.The Vietnam Bank for Social Policies offered 500 million VND (21,500 USD) to Quang Tri to build houses and present gifts to social policy beneficiaries, and 200 million VND (8,600 USD) to build Ba Long historical relic site in Dakrong district.The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the northern province of Vinh Phuc, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and overseas Vietnamese people also gave gifts and funded the construction of houses worth over 5.3 billion VND in total.Thousands of people visited the Truong Son National Martyrs Cemetery, where some 10,263 soldiers were laid to rest, and the Road 9 National Martyrs Cemetery, which is the resting place of over 10,000 others who sacrificed their lives during the resistance war against the US.-VNA