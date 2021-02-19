Quang Tri to increase FSC-certified forest area by four-fold
The central province of Quang Tri, the second-largest timber producer nationwide, is targeting 100,000 ha of forests being granted forest management certification from the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) by 2030; four times higher than the current figure.
The quick and sustainable development of FSC-certified areas is a key solution for turning Quang Tri into a hub for timber production and processing from planted forests in the central region, as set out in the Resolution from the provincial Party Committee’s 17th Congress.
According to permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ha Sy Dong, Quang Tri is focusing on building projects and issuing policies in support of forestation work, while encouraging the engagement of local households and forest owners. This will help protect the environment, prevent natural disasters, and respond to climate change.
Quang Tri is now home to 250,000 ha of forests, including 110,00 ha of planted forests, 41 timber processing plants, and nearly 200 businesses operating in the sector. It produces between 800,000 and 1 million cubic metres of timber annually.
The province has developed 23,000 ha of FSC-certificated forests, or 12 percent of the country’s total./.