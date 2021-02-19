Environment Minimal impacts of drought, saline intrusion felt in Mekong Delta The 2020-2021 winter - spring crop in the Mekong Delta region suffered less from drought and saline intrusion, heard a working session between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the agriculture sectors in 13 regional localities on February 18.

Environment New planning views climate change as opportunity for Mekong Delta A draft master plan for the Mekong Delta for 2021-2030 and vision to 2050, recently released to collect public feedback, views climate change as not only a challenge but also an opportunity for local development.

Environment Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment announces top 10 events Minister of Natural Resources and Environment has annouced the top 10 events of the sector last year. Below are the selected events.