Quang Tri’s IPs, EZs house investments worth over 20 billion USD
Industrial parks (IPs) and economic zones (EZs) in the central province of Quang Tri has attracted 221 projects worth over 472.2 trillion VND (20.3 billion USD) by the end of May, statistics show.
The IPs comprise Nam Dong Ha, Quan Ngang, Trieu Phu, Quang Tri, and Tay Bac Ho Xa while the EZs are Dong Nam Quang Tri and Lao Bao.
Most of the investment projects in there operate in the energy, seaport, processing, garment, footwear, and construction material industries. They are providing jobs for more than 7,000 people.
Tran Quang Trung, deputy head of the Quang Tri EZ Authority, said among the 221 projects, 116 with total investment of over 10.3 trillion VND have become operational.
Meanwhile, 69 projects worth almost 156.9 trillion VND are under construction, and the 36 others worth 305 trillion VND are undergoing survey and consideration./.