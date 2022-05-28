Business Ministry requests review of certain FDI projects The Ministry of Planning and Investment has asked People’s Committees of cities and provinces to instruct relevant agencies to review foreign-invested projects in the localities.

Business FDI disbursement up 7.8 percent in five months Up to 7.71 billion USD worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) was disbursed in the first five months of this year, up 7.8 percent from the same period in 2021, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Joining world logistics passport to facilitate trade Joining the world logistics passport (WLP) initiative could help enterprises reduce logistics costs and increase competitiveness for exports.