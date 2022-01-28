Culture - Sports Art performance honours Party’s founding anniversary An art performance took place at the Hanoi Opera House on January 26 to mark the 92nd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - 2022).

Culture - Sports Tu Lien kumquat trees popular ahead of Tet The Bonsai kumquat trees of Tu Lien village with their unique shapes and sizes are picking up in popularity among shoppers for Tet decorations in Hanoi.