Quintessence of Tonkin named top outdoor spectacle

Tinh Hoa Bac Bo (The Quintessence of Tonkin) show was honored as the “Top outdoor cultural spectacle in 2019” at the Best Hotels & Resorts Awards 2019 held in Seoul, the Republic of Korea on July 17.
VNA
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 8:36:00
Print
Tam Giang lagoon at dawn
HCMC Int’l Track and Field Vietnam Open 2019 begins
Beauty of Ta Oi ethnic costume
The gold craft of Hue
Mainlanders learn about remote islands via mementoes
Carnival marks 20 years since Hanoi was named ‘City for Peace’
Hanoi – cradle of cultural heritage
Unique traditional festivals of Hanoi attract foreign visitors