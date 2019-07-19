Friday, July 19, 2019 - 11:01:41

Culture - Sports

Quintessence of Tonkin named top outdoor spectacle

Tinh Hoa Bac Bo (The Quintessence of Tonkin) show was honored as the “Top outdoor cultural spectacle in 2019” at the Best Hotels & Resorts Awards 2019 held in Seoul, the Republic of Korea on July 17.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Tam Giang lagoon at dawn

Tam Giang lagoon at dawn

HCMC Int’l Track and Field Vietnam Open 2019 begins

HCMC Int’l Track and Field Vietnam Open 2019 begins

Beauty of Ta Oi ethnic costume

Beauty of Ta Oi ethnic costume

The gold craft of Hue

The gold craft of Hue

Mainlanders learn about remote islands via mementoes

Mainlanders learn about remote islands via mementoes

Carnival marks 20 years since Hanoi was named ‘City for Peace’

Carnival marks 20 years since Hanoi was named ‘City for Peace’

Hanoi – cradle of cultural heritage

Hanoi – cradle of cultural heritage

Unique traditional festivals of Hanoi attract foreign visitors

Unique traditional festivals of Hanoi attract foreign visitors

Others