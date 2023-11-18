Environment National park inaugurates bear rescue centre The first phase of the Bear Rescue Centre Vietnam's second branch at Bach Ma National Park was inaugurated on November 17 in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue by the Animals Asia Foundation (AAF) and the Forest Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Environment Securing a sustainable future via green transition Development of clean energy will help Vietnam carve out a stable green and circular economy during its industrialisation and modernisation process.

Environment Bac Giang moves to reduce air pollution he northern province of Bac Giang will take more drastic actions from now to 2030 to tackle and reduce air pollution, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le O Pich.

Environment 19 wild animals released to nature in Quang Binh A total of 19 wild animals, which were kept in captivity, have been released into Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh, according to the Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Creature Development under the park's Management Board.