Seven endangered animals released into Bu Gia Map National Park
The reticulated python (Python reticulatus). (Photo: VNA)

Binh Phuoc (VNA) – Seven animals of critically endangered species have been released back into nature in Bu Gia Map National Park, the southern province of Binh Phuoc.
They comprise three Sunda pangolins (Manis Javanica), one northern pig-tailed macaque (Macaca leonina), one pygmy slow loris (Nycticebus Pygmaeus), one reticulated python (Python reticulatus), and one clouded monitor (Varanus nebulosus).
All the species are listed in the Vietnam Red Data Book of endangered species.
The animals were reintroduced to the wild by the forest protection division of Bu Gia Map district and Phuoc Long town, and the Bu Gia Map National Park’s centre for creature rescue, conservation and development.
Earlier, they had been handed over by local residents and then received care from the centre in a semi-wild setting.
The conservation centre said it will keep coordinating with forest protection units to monitor the animals in 15 days. The individuals unable to adapt to the natural environment will be brought back to the centre for further care to recover their natural instincts, and released back to nature later.
So far, the forest protection force of Binh Phuoc and the Bu Gia Map National Park have reintroduced a number of threatened animals, most of which were handed over by locals./.