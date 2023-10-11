Environment Ninh Thuan secures sustainable future through biodiversity The south central province of Ninh Thuan has undertaken synchronous measures to conserve biodiversity and develop the values that ecosystems have offered.

Environment HCM City needs detailed roadmap for green transformation: experts With its role as an important metropolis and economic growth pole for the country, Ho Chi Minh City’s determination to take the lead in the green transition process is expected to create a positive economic transition trend for Vietnam, contributing to speeding up the process towards zero net emissions by 2050.

Videos Vietnam makes efforts to develop domestic carbon market In the context that about 70 countries and territories have applied carbon pricing instruments, experts held that Vietnam should also apply such tools, especially by developing the domestic carbon market, in order to support the realisation of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction target.