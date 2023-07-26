The turtles are found at Huynh Thi Kim Cuong's home (Photo: ENV) ENV)

Quang Nam (VNA) – The People’s Court of Thang Binh district in the central province of Quang Nam on July 25 sentenced two wildlife traffickers to a total of 13 years in prison for illegal keeping and trading endangered, precious and rare turtles in large quantities.



Huynh Thi Kim Cuong, 55, of Binh Nguyen commune, Thang Binh district, was sentenced to 10 years and Nguyen Thi Yen of Kham Duc town, Phuoc Son district, Quang Nam province was given three years in prison.



On October 4, 2021, Cuong was caught red-handed illegal possessing 12 endangered turtles, including 10 Bourret’s box turtles (Cuora bourreti) and two big-headed turtles (Platysternon megacephalum) at her home. Investigation found that Yen sold 5 Bourret’s box turtles, two big-headed turtles and some other wild animals to Cuong. A search of Yen's home also found one Bourret’s box turtles.



Both Bourret’s box turtle and big-headed turtle are rare and endangered species subject to protection at highest level under the law, and the keeping, trade and transport of them are banned.



Notably, in August 2018 Cuong was given a suspended sentence for illegal smuggling 126 endangered wild animals, including King Cobras and turtles.

In Vietnam, any act of illegally hunting, killing, raising, confining, possessing, transporting, or trading of rare and endangered species or their parts and products is a serious violation of the law and may be subject to prosecution./.