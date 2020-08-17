Business Taxes lost from e-commerce sector during COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic has become a golden opportunity for e-commerce trading floors, as well as social networks such as Facebook. However, the country has lost billions of dong in tax revenue due to e-commerce as there are no specific regulations on the sector.

Business Steel consumption down 9.6 pct. in first seven months Consumption of steel in the first seven months of 2020 fell 9.6 percent year-on-year to 12.37 million tonnes, according to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA).

Business Textile, footwear companies feel confident Armed with experience from coping with the first wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, many textile and footwear enterprises are quietly confident they can alter their plans as required and find new markets to cope with the second.

Business Fruit exporters seek new markets to survive pandemic Chanh Thu Fruit Import and Export Company Limited in Ben Tre province continues to operate normally despite the resurgence of COVID-19 since it has shifted to new export markets instead of overly depending on traditional ones like China.