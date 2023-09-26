Business Vietnam’s regulatory interest rates to further down in fourth quarter: UOB The United Overseas Bank (UOB) has maintained its economic growth forecast for Vietnam at 5.2% for 2023 and 6% for 2024 while forecasting that Vietnam will continue to cut regulatory interest rates in the remaining months of this year to balance economic growth and inflation pressure.

Business Netherlands’ De Heus opens aquatic feed factory in Can Tho The Dutch-based supplier of animal nutrition products De Heus freshly opened a 2.7ha aquatic feed plant in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on September 26.

Business Festival preserves values of Vietnamese craft villages The Vietnam Craft Villages Festival 2023 will take place in Hanoi from October to November to preserve and promote the values of traditional craft villages, the organising board said at a press conference on September 26.

Business Vietnamese goods introduced in France A Vietnamese goods week kicked off at Systeme U supermarket chain in Paris, the capital city of France, on September 25, with the participation of 15 Vietnamese businesses.