Business Australia delays conclusion on anti-dumping probe into Vietnam’s painted steel strapping The Anti-Dumping Commission of Australia (ADC) has announced the fifth extension of time granted to issue the final report on an investigation into the alleged dumping and subsidisation of painted steel strapping from China and Vietnam.

Business Realty bond market prospers amid potential risks The realty sector recorded a strong rise in the value of corporate bonds issued in the first six months of 2021, but risks still abound amid the impact of COVID-19 on production and businesses.

Business Vietnam’s wood product export to France, Europe has good prospect The export of Vietnam’s wood industry to France and Europe at large have ample room for growth, according to the Agency of Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Industry and Trade.