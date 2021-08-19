Realty stocks attract foreign investment funds
Illustrative image (Photo: ndh.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The securities market is witnessing foreign investment funds like Dragon Capital, VinaCapital and PYN Elite Fund making transactions involving and big investments in real estate stocks.
An Gia Real Estate Investment and Development Corporation has announced a group of foreign investors managed by Dragon Capital have become its major shareholders after a successful purchase of more than 7.8 million stocks from the company.
Meanwhile, realty developer Nam Long Investment Corporation has unveiled information about its issuance of 60 million stocks, whose listed buyers include seven foreign funds such as Dragon Capital and PYN Elite Fund.
A new report by VNDIRECT Securities Corporation showed that the realty market will bounce back when the pandemic is put under control.
VNDIRECT held that real estate supply is gradually recovering thanks to the easing of legal policies. Meanwhile, the demand has been boosted by the recovery of the market on a large scale. Home loan interest rates remain low and the speed of infrastructure development accelerates. It is expected that the market is likely to enter a favorable time from the fourth quarter of this year.
According to Agribank Securities (Agriseco), foreign direct investment (FDI) is projected to grow strongly in the coming time as super corporations are gradually stabilising after their restructuring under the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic. Vietnam is an ideal destination for FDI inflows given the current wave of industrial production shifting. Large corporations such as Apple, Samsung, and Foxconn are expanding factories in the country, generating benefits for real estate businesses involved./.