In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Photo: AFP)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Malaysian Health Ministry confirmed additional 9,020 COVID-19 cases on May 29, a record since the pandemic broke out in the country.

To counter the virus spread, the Malaysian Government decided to impose nationwide lockdown in the first stage from June 1-14, during which several key economic and service sectors will be allowed to continue working.

If successful, the second-stage lockdown will last four weeks, with economic sectors that do not require mass gatherings to be allowed to operate.

Meanwhile in Cambodia, vaccination is being accelerated with at least 2.4 million people getting the first shots. Next month, the country will receive some 4.5 million vaccine doses.

Prime Minister Hun Sen said over 1 million people in Phnom Penh, or 60 percent of the population in the capital city, have been inoculated.

The Cambodian Health Ministry reported 588 infection cases and seven deaths the same day. So far, Cambodia has logged 28,825 cases, 7,300 of them recovered and 203 died.

Meanwhile, Laos recorded only three more cases in the past 24 hours, including one local transmission and two imported ones, the lowest since the second wave of the pandemic in late April.

The country has to date confirmed 1,908 infections, with 1,402 recoveries and three deaths./.