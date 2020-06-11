Record lychees sold via MoMo e-wallet
The programme on MoMo app (Source: thitruong.nld.com.vn)
HCM City (VNA) – More than 8 tonnes of lychees were sold out after 8 hours available online via MoMo e-wallet, said the Saigon Union of Trading Co-operatives (Saigon Co.op) on June 10.
The sales are part of the post-COVID-19 “Supporting Vietnamese farm produce” programme run by Saigon Co.op, MoMo, and Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper.
Lasting until June 30, the online event gives MoMo users discount prices and delivery services when buying thieu lychees, a unique fruit grown in the northern province of Bac Giang’s Luc Ngan district, and ST Xuan Hong rice.
In the first day of the programme – June 10, the highest discount of 30 percent was applied to Thieu lychees. As such each kg of the fruit costs only 19,600 VND (0.85 USD) compared to the original price of 28,000 VND.
According to statistics, in the first three hours after the programme opened, each customer ordered an average of 5 – 10 kg of lychees. However, the figure later escalated quickly to 30 – 50 kg, and even to a record number of 90 kg.
As of 4:30 pm, over 8.2 tonnes of lychees and 200 kg of rice were sold. Buyers will get the products shipped to their places within two or three days./.