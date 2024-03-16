Record trade surplus since 2009 in first two months
Vietnam’s exports stood at 59.34 billion USD in the first two months of this year, while imports totalled 54.62 billion USD. The trade surplus was therefore 4.72 billion USD, the highest since 2009.
VNA
VNA
