Red Cross Society helps 18.8 million disadvantaged people in 2022
About 18.8 million disadvantaged people have received support from the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) in 2022 with a total funding of 4.7 trillion VND (over 198 million USD), heard a conference in Hanoi on December 21.
Addressing the second meeting of the VRC Central Committee in the 2022-2027 tenure, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilisation Nguyen Lam requested the society to pay attention to innovating its operation method, increasing the quality and effectiveness of its movements, improving its capacity in giving policy advices and mobilising resources, and promoting coordination between Red Cross and humanitarian activities.
VRC President Bui Thi Hoa said after difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years, the society mobilised over 120 billion VND this year.
It successfully and effectively organised many movements to support poor people and Agent Orange/dioxin victims, voluntary blood donation campaigns, and relief activities in localities affected by natural disasters.
The society will focus on activities to support needy people and vulnerable groups during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival with a total funding of about 600 billion VND, Hoa noted./.