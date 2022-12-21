Society Senior officials visit southern Catholic, Protestant followers ahead of Christmas On behalf of the leaders of the Party, State, and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, Politburo member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh visited the Archbishop’s Palace of Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese and the General Confederation of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South) on December 21, on the occasion of Christmas 2022 and New Year 2023.

Society Vietjet offers workers two free flights to come back home to enjoy Tet Offering disadvantaged workers a warm, happy Tet and reuniting their families on the holiday, Vietjet and HD SAISON will give two free flights to bring workers back home to enjoy the Lunar New Year 2023.

Society Catholic followers help vulnerable in Soc Trang province Catholic priests and followers have actively taken part in patriotic emulation movements, new-style rural area building, humanitarian and social welfare activities, contributing to the socio-economic development of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang, according to the provincial Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics.

Society Nam Dinh: Catholic followers stay united, contribute to common development Upholding the spirit of “living a good religious and secular life”, Catholic followers in the northern province of Nam Dinh have complied with the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws while actively engaging in patriotic emulation movements to contribute to local and national development.