Business German paper lauds Vietnam’s economic prospects In an article posted on securities newswire boerse-online.de on July 7, author Sven Heckle praised Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19 and its economic prospects.

Business Government report-information system to be launched next month A government report information system will be launched on August 15, heard a meeting chaired by Minister and Chairman of the Government’s Office Mai Tien Dung and held in Hanoi on July 8.

Business First Vietnamese company receives HSBC green loan The Duy Tan Plastics Corporation and HSBC Vietnam on July 8 signed a green credit deal to build a factory producing renewable plastics.