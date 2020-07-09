Reference exchange rate 3 VND on July 9
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,221 VND per USD on July 9, up 3 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,221 VND per USD on July 9, up 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,918 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,524 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,290 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the same period on July 8.
BIDV also added 5 VND to its respective rates at 23,105 VND/USD and 23,285 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank listed the buying rate at 23,081 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous day./.