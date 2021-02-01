Reference exchange rate adjusted down at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,151 VND per USD on February 1 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,151 VND per USD on February 1, down 9 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 29).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,844 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,456 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,925 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,135 VND/USD, both down by 5 VND from January 29.
BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 22,950 VND/USD (buying) and 23,150 VND/USD (selling).
Similarly, Vietinbank maintained the same rates as on January 29, at 22,898 VND/USD (buying) and 23,145 VND/USD (selling)./.