Business New air routes launched between Vietnam, Thailand Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the launching ceremonies of new air routes between Vietnam and Thailand on November 2, on the occasion of his attendance at the 35th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and related summits in Bangkok.

Business HDBank pre-tax profit up record 51 percent in third quarter The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank, HOSE: HDB) has reported impressive results in the third quarter of this year, with pre-tax profits increasing by a record 51 percent year-on-year to over 1.23 trillion VND (53.4 million USD).

Business New policy needed for young start-ups Building the correct legal framework is one of the major challenges holding back start-up businesses and now the Government is looking at easing red-tape and giving an easier ride to both young companies and the private sector.

Business Dong Nai plans more industrial parks The southern province of Dong Nai plans to add more industrial parks for the 2021-30 period, according to the Dong Nai Industrial Zones Authority (DIZA).