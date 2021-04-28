Business Support to be provided to SMEs in intellectual property Support is to be provided to small and medium–sized enterprises (SMEs), enabling them to use intellectual property (IP) rights to build stronger, more competitive and resilient businesses, said Dinh Huu Phi, Director of the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam.

Business Vietnam’s 2nd WTO trade policy review session opens The second Trade Policy Review (TPR) session of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) for Vietnam was held in the form of videoconference on April 27.

Business Unused flight slots to be seized: CAAV The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has warned that flight slots that are unused for five weeks in a row since March 28 would be taken away.