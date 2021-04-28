Reference exchange rate continues downward trend
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,160 VND per USD on April 28 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,160 VND per USD on April 28, down 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,855 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,464 VND/USD.
The rates listed at major commercial banks were mostly stable.
At 8:35 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,930 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,140 VND/USD, unchanged from April 27.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 22,940 VND/USD (buying) and 23,140 VND/USD (selling).
Vietinbank raised both rates by 2 VND to 22,932 VND/USD (buying) and 23,142 VND/USD (selling)./.