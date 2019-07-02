Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

– The State Bank set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,051 VND per USD on July 2, down 3 VND from the previous day (July 1).With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,742 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,359 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks continued to drop strongly.At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,210 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,330 VND/USD, both down 40 VND from the same time on June 28.The rates at BIDV also went down 40 VND to 23,205 VND/USD (buying) and 23,325 VND/USD (selling).Techcombank cut the buying rate by 30 VND to 23,180 VND/USD and reduced the selling rate by 20 VND to 23,330 VND/USD.-VNA