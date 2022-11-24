Reference exchange rate down 1 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,671 VND/USD on November 24, down 1 VND from the previous day.
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,671 VND/USD on November 24, down 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,855 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,487 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks slightly decreased.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 24,625 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,855 VND/USD, both down 2 VND.
Meanwhile, BIDV cut both rates by 1 VND to 23,654 VND/USD (buying) and 24,854 VND/USD (selling)./.