Business International plastics, rubber expo opens in HCM City The 20th Vietnam International Plastics and Rubber Industry Exhibition (VietnamPlas 2022) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 23 with both offline and online displays.

Business Vietnam Expo 2022 to open in HCM City next month The Vietnam International Trade Fair 2022 (VIETNAM EXPO) will take place from December 1 to 3 in Ho Chi Minh City, expecting to draw 520 businesses.

Business Bac Lieu turning shrimp sector into economic spearhead Shrimp breeding has been identified as a spearhead economic sector for the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu, which has significantly contributed to maintaining economic growth in the province.

Business Workshop spotlights business chances in Vietnam for Belgian firms Chances for business partnerships with Vietnam were spotlighted at a workshop held in Vilvoorde city of Belgium on November 22 as part of an international business week of Flanders region.