Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on November 17
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,174 VND per USD on November 17, down 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,869 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,479 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,050 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from November 16.
BIDV also cut both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,085 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,265 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank slashed both rates by 6 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,058 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,258 VND/USD./.