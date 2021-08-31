Reference exchange rate down 12 VND
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,130 VND/USD on August 31, down 12 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,819 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,431 VND/USD.
The rates at major commercial banks saw fluctuations.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,650 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,880 VND/USD, unchanged from August 30.
Meanwhile, BIDV cut the buying rate by 5 VND to 22,680 VND/USD and the selling rate by 15 VND to 22,880 VND/USD./.