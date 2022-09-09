Reference exchange rate down 18 VND
State Bank of Vietnam sets daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,263 VND/USD on September 9 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,263 VND/USD on September 9, down 18 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,960 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,565 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks increased.
At 8:30am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,410 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,690 VND/USD, both up 20 VND from the end of transactions on September 8.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,360 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,670 VND/USD, the same as the closing rates on September 8./.