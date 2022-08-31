Business State budget collection reaches 85.6% of yearly target The total State budget collection in the first eight months of this year has been estimated at 1.2 quadrillion VND (51.3 billion USD), equivalent to 85.6% of the annual target, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Business Trial run sets off on Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line The Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) in Ho Chi Minh City launched a trial run of Metro Line No.1 on Long Binh Depot’s railway W1 in Thu Duc City on August 30.

Business HCM City tops nation in FDI attraction in first eight months Ho Chi Minh City topped the country in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction in the first eight months of 2022, accounting for 16.1% of the national figure, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).