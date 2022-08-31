Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on August 31
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,219 VND/USD on August 31, down 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,917 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,522 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks dropped.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,250 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,460 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the end of August 30.
Meanwhile, BIDV reduced both rates by 5 VND to 23,280 VND/USD (buying) and 23,560 VND/USD (selling)./.