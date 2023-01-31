Reference exchange rate down 2 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,609 VND/USD on January 31, down 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,89 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,490 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,250 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,620 VND/USD, unchanged from the end of January 30.
BIDV also kept its both rates unchanged from the end of the previous session, listing the buying rate at 23,300 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,600 VND/USD./.