Business Southeast region prepares for new FDI wave The southeast region is preparing necessary conditions in infrastructure, administrative procedures and human resources to welcome a new wave of foreign direct investment (FDI), as investors have flocked to the region right from the beginning of this year.

Business Steel makers witness hardships in Q4/2022 Steel companies witnessed hardships in the fourth quarter of 2022 with many big players suffering losses.

Business Vietnamese businesses in UK boost cooperation with companies at home The Vietnam Business Association in the UK (VBUK) will host and attend trade activities and fairs to promote tourism, cuisine and goods of Vietnam, and create more opportunities for businesses in the UK and the homeland to enhance business cooperation, its President Phuong Hoang has said.

Business Infographic Key missions, solutions to socio-economic development in 2023 The Government has recently issued Resolution No. 01/NQ-CP on key missions and solutions to developing the socio-economy, improving the business climate, and enhancing national competitive capacity in 2023.