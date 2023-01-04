Reference exchange rate down 3 VND on January 4
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,603 VND/USD on January 4, down 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,783 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,423 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks continued to drop.
Vietcombank reduced both rates by 60 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,350 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,700 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,390 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,670 VND/USD, both down 15 VND from the end of January 3./.