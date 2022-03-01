Business Working group established to operate free trade agreement portal An inter-ministerial working group has been established to operate and upgrade the Vietnam Free Trade Agreement Portal (FTAP) for 2021-2025 with a vision towards 2035.

Business Hanoi: disbursement of public investment up 6.2 percent in February Hanoi disbursed some 2.2 trillion VND (96.44 million USD) worth of investment sourced from the State budget in February, equivalent to 66.5 percent of last month’s figure, but an increase of 6.2 percent year-on-year, the municipal Statistics Office reported.

Business Tien Giang to spend over 200 billion VND upgrading power system The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang will pour 207.7 billion VND (9.1 million USD) into upgrading its power system this year in order to ensure a sufficient and stable supply for people’s production and daily activities, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.

Business Tra Vinh prioritises developing sea-based economy, agriculture The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has been cooperating with the National Economics University (NEU) to implement its socio-economic development plan for 2021 – 2030, with focus on developing sea-based economy and agriculture.