Reference exchange rate down 3 VND on March 1
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,137 VND/USD on March 1, down 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,831 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,443 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks showed a declining trend.
At 8:40am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,640 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,950 VND/USD, both unchanged from February 28.
BIDV reduced both rates by 35 VND at 22,665 VND/USD (buying) and 22,980 VND/USD (selling). /.