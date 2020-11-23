Reference exchange rate down 4 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,175 VND per USD on November 23, down 4 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 20).
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,175 VND per USD on November 23, down 4 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 20).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,870 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,480 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,055 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,265 VND/USD, both unchanged from November 20.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,085 VND/USD (buying) and 23,265 VND/USD (selling).
Techcombank added 1 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,070 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD.
During the week from November 16 to 20, the daily reference exchange rate followed a downward trend from the beginning of the week but turned around to go up on Friday. It ended the week down 5 VND from the rate at the week’s beginning.
The rates listed at most commercial banks fluctuated little during the week./.