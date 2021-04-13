Reference exchange rate down 4 VND on April 13
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,214 VND per USD on April 13, down 4 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,910 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,519 VND/USD.
The rates listed at major commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,950 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,160 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from April 12.
BIDV kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 22,970 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,170 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Vietinbank added 3 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,918 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,168 VND/USD./.