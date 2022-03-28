Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,146 VND/USD on March 28, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 25).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,840 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,451 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,695 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,005 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from the closing-hour rates on March 25.
Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 22,730 VND/USD (buying) and 23,010 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from March 21-25, the reference exchange rate followed an upward trend on most days except for Tuesday. It ended the week up 5 VND./.