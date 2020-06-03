Business Infographic CPI down in May The consumer price index (CPI) in May decreased by 0.03 percent against the previous month and 1.24 percent against last December, but increased by 4.39 percent year-on-year.

Business US finance corporation sees Vietnam as priority partner The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) always attaches a great importance to and considers Vietnam a preferred partner in US cooperative projects, CEO of the DFC Adam Boehler told Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc.