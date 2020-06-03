Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on June 3
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,246 VND per USD on June 3, down 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,943 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,548 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight reductions.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,350 VND/USD, unchanged from June 2.
At BIDV, both rates were reduced by 10 VND to 23,165 VND/USD (buying), and 23,345 VND/USD (selling).
Techcombank also adjusted both rates down 11 VND to 23,147 VND/USD (buying), and 23,347 VND/USD (selling)./.