Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on November 19
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,135 VND per USD on November 19, down 5 VND from the previous day (November 18).
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,829 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,440 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks slightly increased.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,115 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,265 VND/USD, up 5 VND from the same time on November 18.
BIDV added 5 VND to both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,145 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,265 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank revised up both rates by 1 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,135 VND/USD and 23,275 VND/USD./.